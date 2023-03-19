Phocas Financial Corp. Buys Shares of 1,050 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,050 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Walmart by 36.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Walmart by 31.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart Trading Up 0.8 %

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $633,543.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,935,093.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $633,543.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,935,093.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,396,204.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,822,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,830,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,798,478 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $139.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $375.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

