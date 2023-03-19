EWG Elevate Inc. Takes Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 665 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Medtronic by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,185,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 82,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $78.29 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.22. The company has a market capitalization of $104.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

