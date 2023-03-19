Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,612 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,612 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $29.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.11. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $123.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

