Moody National Bank Trust Division Raises Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 62.5% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 210.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 218.3% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $94.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

