Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.18 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,281 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $217.39 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $234.30. The firm has a market cap of $408.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.62 and a 200-day moving average of $208.33.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

