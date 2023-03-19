Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Makes New $64,000 Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Brightworth lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $132.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.47 and its 200-day moving average is $138.34. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

