EWG Elevate Inc. Buys New Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $329.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $276.83 and a 52-week high of $384.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $335.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.05.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

