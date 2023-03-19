Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $10.47 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.4% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,644 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in Visa by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 31,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA grew its position in Visa by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 690 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,076 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Insider Activity

Visa Stock Performance

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $217.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

