EWG Elevate Inc. Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance
VTV stock opened at $132.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.34.
About Vanguard Value ETF
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
