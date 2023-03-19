MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Invests $101,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,230 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,287,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,311 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,623,567 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,076,271,000 after purchasing an additional 322,352 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $760,893,000 after purchasing an additional 439,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117,443 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,518,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $520,230,000 after acquiring an additional 434,023 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $85.26 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $91.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.06.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

