EWG Elevate Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,482 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,482 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,881 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,730 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 110,009 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,992,000 after buying an additional 8,295 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 49,322 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 19,225 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $85.26 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $91.22. The firm has a market cap of $230.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.45.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.