Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 75 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,658 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $288.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $310.70 and a 200-day moving average of $303.66. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

