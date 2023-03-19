EWG Elevate Inc. Buys Shares of 313 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.7 %

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $215.01 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $111.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

