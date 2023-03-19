MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Acquires Shares of 1,105 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $710,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $125.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.57. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

