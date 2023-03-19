UMB Bank n.a. Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,173,000. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 107,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after acquiring an additional 53,421 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 276,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,004,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 134,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,442,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Price Performance

Crown Castle stock opened at $130.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $199.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.55.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen raised their target price on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.36.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.