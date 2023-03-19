Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,288 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% during the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Citigroup increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $95.75 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.