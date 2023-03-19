Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen increased their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

CAT opened at $215.01 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The company has a market cap of $111.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

