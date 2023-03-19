Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,083,098,000 after acquiring an additional 760,968 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,102,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,134,000 after acquiring an additional 42,111 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,575,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,964,000 after acquiring an additional 165,006 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,070,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,626,000 after buying an additional 160,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

RTX opened at $95.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.62 and its 200 day moving average is $94.54. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

