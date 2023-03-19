Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 473 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.6% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.67.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $142.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,402.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

