Platform Technology Partners Takes $221,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK opened at $274.44 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $284.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $263.78 and a 200-day moving average of $238.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $103.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.79.

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $1,135,387.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $1,135,387.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,924,530.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

