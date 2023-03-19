Accurate Wealth Management LLC Sells 636 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,771 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,574,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,180 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,242,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,267,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,640,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $609,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.42.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

DVN opened at $46.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

