M&R Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 87,442 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $29.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.11. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

