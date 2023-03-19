Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 298 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of 3M by 7,175.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 552,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,095,000 after purchasing an additional 545,300 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at $49,856,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 201.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 654,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,285,000 after purchasing an additional 437,127 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.92.

3M Stock Down 1.1 %

MMM stock opened at $103.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a 52 week low of $100.27 and a 52 week high of $154.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.23 and a 200 day moving average of $118.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.11%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

