McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Lowered by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 57.8% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 172,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 8.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 10.1% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 36,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD opened at $267.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $267.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.91. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.80.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

