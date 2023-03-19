Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 159.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 43,249 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in AT&T by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508,871 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in AT&T by 296.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783,340 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 537.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373,086 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,863,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 855,303.6% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,510,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Cowen increased their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $18.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.