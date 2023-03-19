Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth $50,266,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth $5,269,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.89.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 1.0 %

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock opened at $235.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $277.29. The stock has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.55 and its 200 day moving average is $241.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Articles

