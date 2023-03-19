Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 7,921 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,328 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,921 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $735,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 41,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 61,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

NYSE:VZ opened at $36.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $154.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.97. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

