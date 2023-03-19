Phocas Financial Corp. Takes $189,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,797 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 38.7% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 273.3% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.6 %

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Cowen cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

NYSE:VZ opened at $36.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $154.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.97.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

