NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,147 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Lpwm LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 5.4% during the second quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $304.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.32.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $257.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.00. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $635.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 293,066 shares of company stock valued at $51,229,679. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

