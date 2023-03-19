Cox Capital Mgt LLC Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 2.1% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.7 %

Pfizer stock opened at $40.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $225.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.03. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

About Pfizer



Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

