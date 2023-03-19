RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 505 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

RNC Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Safeguard Financial LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 196.3% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 54,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.67.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $142.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.64.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.