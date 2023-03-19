MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Takes $77,000 Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 825.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,715,000 after purchasing an additional 676,769 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth about $190,648,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Elevance Health by 350.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 360,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,905,000 after acquiring an additional 280,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Elevance Health by 16.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,479,000 after acquiring an additional 66,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $24,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ELV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.89.

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $463.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $478.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.56. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.02 and a 12-month high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

