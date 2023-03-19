Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Invests $74,000 in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Constitution Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 27,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.67.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $142.93 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $337.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

