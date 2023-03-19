Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $40.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.03. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The company has a market cap of $225.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.