Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Raised by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 102.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,603 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,374,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,948,491,000 after buying an additional 167,495 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,486,770,000 after acquiring an additional 912,518 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,463,854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $650,546,000 after acquiring an additional 160,651 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,360,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $587,003,000 after acquiring an additional 185,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,071,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $389,031,000 after acquiring an additional 58,983 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LOW. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.81.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LOW opened at $197.36 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $238.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.06. The stock has a market cap of $122.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.