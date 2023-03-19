EWG Elevate Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $42.71 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.87. The company has a market cap of $102.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

