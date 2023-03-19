MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Makes New Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,665,000 after buying an additional 5,433,813 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,488,000 after buying an additional 4,272,750 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,478,000 after buying an additional 3,301,344 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after buying an additional 2,682,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,200,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,696,000 after buying an additional 1,990,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.72. The firm has a market cap of $90.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $68.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.06.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

