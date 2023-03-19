Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 1,914 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.91.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.14 and a 52 week high of $106.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.37%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

