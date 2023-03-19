CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.65.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CVS opened at $74.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $95.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $73.91 and a 1 year high of $109.69.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

