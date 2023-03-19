Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Booking from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,785.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,675.16.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,440.85 on Thursday. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,630.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,432.29 and its 200-day moving average is $2,081.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.83 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 651 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,534.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,534.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,098 shares of company stock worth $7,278,014 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $1,155,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.