Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Macquarie boosted their target price on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.3 %

CRM opened at $184.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 880.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.81. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $222.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,268 shares of company stock valued at $6,641,547. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,556 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,447,733,000 after purchasing an additional 585,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,304,561,000 after purchasing an additional 450,250 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

