The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,392 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 0.7% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,071 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 3,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $288.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.45.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

