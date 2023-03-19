Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $282,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,135,000 after purchasing an additional 608,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,667,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,879,390,000 after purchasing an additional 302,077 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 18.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,138,000 after purchasing an additional 784,453 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,925,000 after acquiring an additional 212,999 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $80.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.55 and a 200-day moving average of $87.65.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.