Accurate Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,826,000 after buying an additional 20,933 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $62.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.96. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $76.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

