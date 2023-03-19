MCIA Inc Acquires 3,156 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MCIA Inc increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.4% of MCIA Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $99.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $406.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $119.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.50.
Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.
Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil
In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Redburn Partners lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.
Exxon Mobil Profile
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exxon Mobil (XOM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.