Phocas Financial Corp. Buys New Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 42,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 69,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 244,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,037,000 after buying an additional 44,643 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Medtronic Trading Down 1.2 %

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $78.29 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $114.31. The company has a market capitalization of $104.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.