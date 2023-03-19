Phocas Financial Corp. Purchases New Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 585 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:HD opened at $288.39 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $310.70 and a 200 day moving average of $303.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

