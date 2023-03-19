Wedmont Private Capital Sells 432 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in American Tower were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in American Tower by 379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at American Tower
In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
American Tower Stock Performance
AMT stock opened at $201.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.51. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $93.76 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.56.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.
American Tower Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.50%.
American Tower Profile
American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.
