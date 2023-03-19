Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 983.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 50,346.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,824,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,399 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,443 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5,699.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,055 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 89.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,431,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,416,000 after purchasing an additional 674,456 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.63.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $123.66 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $76.06 and a 12-month high of $136.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.04 and a 200-day moving average of $115.23.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.49%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Stories

