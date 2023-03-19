Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,375 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Walmart by 500.0% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,550,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $214,271,385.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 257,930,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,648,628,721.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,550,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $214,271,385.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 257,930,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,648,628,721.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $633,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,935,093.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,830,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,798,478. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $139.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $375.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.10.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

